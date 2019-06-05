Founder of Vermont College of Fine Arts stepping down

The founder of the Vermont College of Fine Arts is planning to step down so he can focus on writing and teaching at the Montpelier school.

Thomas Greene says he's planning to begin a yearlong sabbatical next month and leave his post as president July 1, 2020.

The Times Argus reports that after Greene's departure the school will be led by CFO Katie Gustafson and Academic Dean Matthew Monk.

When Greene returns from sabbatical, his title will be founding president emeritus.

Greene founded VCFA in 2006 by creating a nonprofit that bought the historic Vermont College campus and three master's writing programs from Union Institute and University.

Greene, the author of several acclaimed novels, says his goal was always to go back to his writing career.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

