Four Upper Valley towns to get high-speed internet service

Four more towns in the upper Connecticut River Valley of Vermont are on tap to get access to greater high-speed internet service.

The Valley News reports that the community-owned telecommunications provider ECFiber has agreed to extend the service to the towns of Windsor, Fairlee, West Fairlee and Corinth at their selectboards’ request. They will be joining the 23 member towns of the East-Central Vermont Telecommunications District.

The consortium’s board approved the membership earlier this month. But it could be a while before the service is available.

