Four arrested in large fentanyl bust in Windham County

Police responded to a 911 hang-up in Townshend and found what they say was a large amount of illegal drug activity.

Four people have been arrested after a large police bust outside and within a home.

Police say Desiree Wood, Allyson Bagley and Michael Buckland traveled to Massachusetts to buy 500 bags of fentanyl that was transported back to Vermont Wednesday.

We're told Wood sold 350 bags of the Fentanyl in Townshend this week.

The three plus Nathan Hall were arrested on drug trafficking charges and will be in court later next month.