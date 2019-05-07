Four motorcyclists recovering after serious crash

Four motorcyclists are recovering after a serious crash over the weekend in Brandon.

(Source: MGN)

Brandon Police say on Sunday afternoon, they responded to a four-motorcycle crash with injuries on Route 7. They say all four were traveling in a group together north toward Burlington.

Police say Kyle Hinchliffe lost control because of loose material on the road and created a domino effect with the other three riders.

They all were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, to non-life threatening.

Hinchliffe, Ryan C. Bright, and Eric C. Murray had possible broken bones. Samuel A. Hall suffered minor injuries.