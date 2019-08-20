Four new operating rooms finished after flooding to local VA medical center

Surgeries at a VA medical center in White River Junction are now back to normal in a new operating room.

After flood damage in June of 2018 to the White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the hospital now has four new operating rooms.

Officials say the unfortunate flooding event was turned into something good with what they are calling a state of the art operating room.

They say it is almost triple the size it used to be.

The flooding happened last year when a sprinkler head burst.