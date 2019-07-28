Four people hospitalized after head on car crash

Four people are seriously injured after a car accident in Topsham.

It happened July 26, in the afternoon. Steve and Hanah Shaklan of Brooklyn, New York, were traveling West with two juveniles on Route 302. Benjamin Nickles, of Newbury, Vermont, attempted to pass a motorcycle on a double yellow line at a fast speed. This is when he hit the Shaklan's car head on.

Steve and the juveniles were taken to Central Vermont Hospital. Hanah was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Nickles had minor injuries and refused medical attention.