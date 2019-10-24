Fourth-grader writes book raising awareness about dyslexia

A fourth grader is taking his insecurities and putting them into words.

Carter Somaini with the help of his mother wrote the book "The Boy and the Bat".

The book is about a boy named Bill with dyslexia who's nervous to read in front of his classmates, something he and Carter have in common.

"He was nervous to read in front of his class and he runs away from school," said Carter.

But through a series of adventures and a new friend, he's able to overcome his fear, proving that anything is possible.

Teaching his readers that they can do anything.

Rebecca Somaini, Carter's mom helped put the book together.

The book is personal because she says having a son with dyslexia can be isolating, but it shouldn't be.

She wants the book to be used as a resource to give kids and parents hope that they are not alone.

"We wanted to write a book that would show kids that they can be stronger, they can be braver than they think and that they can over come anything," said Rebecca.

They say you can expect a story with lots of imagination and there's one other thing to keep you entertained.

Carter says his favorite part was when his brother was singing in the shower.

Moving forward, there are a few things they want to do like get in touch with an illustrator and work on sequels.

Carter says he's already working on his next book, "The boy and the bat -- Dino Death".