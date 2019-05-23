Franconia Notch State Park shuttle service running again

A hiker shuttle service is running again this year at New Hampshire's Franconia Notch State Park.

The service offers a safe alternative to parking on Interstate 93 for people visiting Franconia Notch and the White Mountain National Forest.

The shuttle service started May 18 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 20, on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. It will run continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The cost is $5 and only cash is accepted.

New Hampshire's Division of Parks and Recreation says increased visitation to the White Mountains Region, particularly at the Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path trailheads near Lafayette Place, has caused parking lots to fill quickly, resulting in illegal and unsafe parking along Interstate 93.

The service will operate out of Cannon Mountain's Peabody Base Lodge (Exit 34C) parking lot.

