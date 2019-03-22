Franconia Ski Club raising money toward performance center

A ski club is raising money toward the construction of a performance center at the Mittersill Ski Area in Franconia, New Hampshire.

The Caledonian Record reports the $2 million building will sit at the bottom of the Taft Slalom slope, providing a sweeping view of Mittersill's racecourses. It will provide space and be in a more central location for skiers, coaches and families.

The Franconia Ski Club is working on the center. It's the second phase of the revitalization of the historic Mittersill Ski Area, which has become home to national and regional ski races and events for youth and other groups. The club hopes to have the performance center open for the 2020-2021 ski season.

