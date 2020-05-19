Franklin County, New York Fair canceled this summer

Another fair in our region is canceled amid concerns of large groups getting together this summer.

The Franklin County Fair in Malone, N.Y. is not opening this year.

Organizers say this decision didn't come lightly and that waiting until a later date would have been hard on the vendors who plan for the event in advance.

Reimbursements will begin Monday, June 1.

For those who already bought tickets online, reimbursements for online orders will be issued to you on file. They say to email info@frcofair.com if you have any changes to your address or payment information.

Ticket holders also have the option to decline reimbursement and donate to the Franklin County Agricultural Society instead.