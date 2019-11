A man who was on the run for several months is in jail after being picked up by U.S. Marshals in St. Albans.

Authorities say the search for Anthony Bray began in September. He was on furlough serving a sentence for burglary.

Bray was arrested last January after barricading himself in a crawl space and being physically removed from the rafters. Police say he has previous charges for assault and robbery, escape from law enforcement and escape from furlough.