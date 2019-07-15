Franklin County schools to take part in stormwater reduction projects

The group Friends of Northern Lake Champlain has received a grant to begin a project that will collect and reduce stormwater runoff, one of the major contributors that lead to toxic algae blooms.

The installation of water gardens at three schools within the Lake Champlain Basin is aimed at stopping sediment and erosion outflow caused by heavy rain.

"Lake Champlain Basin Program has given us a grant to put in some green infrastructure improvement projects on some school sites to help absorb some of the storm water to prevent pollutants from getting into Lake Champlain," said Kent Henderson, chairman of FNLC board.

The second driving force behind their choice in location is the fact that all three schools are within three miles of Lake Champlain and have specific waterways that lead stormwater right out to the lake.

The group focuses on land use and land-based solutions that's driven by implementation or educational outreach.

"So we're gonna show the students and teachers that hey, your school is now having less runoff and this is a very visible and very easy to talk about solution," said Cassi Carpio, and Eco-Americorp member involved in the project.

Officials say the efforts will put Georgia Elementary and Middle School ahead of updated requirements for stormwater permitting and provide them with examples for students in the classroom.

"As soon as the Friends of Lake Champlain came to us and provided us with the information to do this we thought that this would be totally in line with what we're trying to do and what we're trying to teach our young students to do," said Steve Emery, the school's principal.

"We're hoping that when we use these demonstration type of projects that actually work, children, students, young adults, regular community members can see that they work," said Pat Daunais, the project's coordinator.

The group plans on completing the projects by this fall with minor plantings to continue next spring.