Franklin County woman starts group to make masks during shortage

One woman's mission to help out her neighbors by sewing masks has grown into a large community online.

Pam Cross is a retired registered nurse who started a small group to sew masks in order to help with the shortages at the Northwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Cross said she had no idea that creating her group would lead to over 130 members.

So far, the group has created 4,500 masks for Franklin County.

The group called St. Albans Face mask is only dealing with mask shortages in Franklin county, but are talking to other groups who are trying to address mask shortages in their local areas as well.

"There's a whole group also working to help UVM and folks in Chittenden County, so again, it's trying to build a network of people who are trying to help each other," Cross said.

Members make their masks at home and have designated drop off and pick up locations at the Northwestern Vermont Medical Center.