Franklin West Supervisory Union hires new superintendent

The Franklin West Supervisory Union has selected a new superintendent after the former superintendent died unexpectedly last year.

James Tager will start the job on July 1. He is currently a superintendent in Florida.

The former superintendent, Ned Kirsch, died suddenly last April. It came just days after he visited Florida, where his brother and sister-in-law died unexpectedly from a hepatitis A outbreak. The medical examiner later found Kirsch's death was not tied to the highly contagious disease, but rather heart disease.

Linda Keating and Donald Van Nostrand served as acting and interim superintendent since last spring.

