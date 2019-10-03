Franklin becomes 1st NH city to authorize sports betting

The city of Franklin, New Hampshire, has become the first in the state to authorize in-person sports betting, but not without some confusion.

The Concord Monitor reports voters faced a yes-or-no question on Tuesday’s ballot: “Shall we allow the operation of sports book retail location within the city?” Voters approved it, 527-354.

City Clerk Katie Gargano said many didn’t understand the wording of the question, set by state law. The phrase “sports book” refers to places where people can wager on professional sporting events.

A new state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting. It also allows the state to set up a “sports book” to facilitate sports betting.

Those locations would be serviced by third parties, who would decide where to locate. The state’s reviewing 13 applicants.

