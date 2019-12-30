'Franklin the Snowman' takes shape in NY family's yard

A New York family's holiday tradition is getting attention across the country.

Four years ago, the McCormic family of Franklin started a tradition of building a snowman. "It's our thing, it's our tradition and I hope its something we do forever," said Amy McCormick.

In recent years the snowman stood about 8-feet tall, but they knew he could be bigger. "He looks different every year," said Holley McCormick.

Frosty's distant cousin, Franklin the Snowman, continues to grow year-by-year, and passers-by tend to show their appreciation with a honk of the horn.

A lot of hours of labor go into building Franklin. "There is nothing kind of packing the base, it is 100 percent snow and ice," Amy said.

The family says they spend about 24-hours over several weeks to finish and they'll work through snow or shine. "What will happen is, the snow will melt and we need to come out and put him back together or make him a little taller,"Amy said,

And while the weather hasn't quite been a winter wonderland this year in New York's North Country, it doesn't stop them from bringing Franklin to life. "It all depends what Mother Nature gives us. Last year we were much farther along at this point,"Amy said.

A tradition people near and far have grown to love -- both seeing him in person, or by visiting his Facebook page."I had asked for knitted sections or crocheted sections of scarves, they came in from Colorado, California, Ohio, Florida, all over," Amy said.

But more importantly, it's something the McCormicks can look forward to all winter -- or at least until he melts and it's time build another. "As the kids get older I hope they become more involved with it. But at the end of the day, we really enjoy making other people smile," Amy said.

