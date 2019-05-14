Fraternity suspended after video shows dog forced to drink from beer keg

In a short video posted online that has led to a criminal investigation, fraternity members at a backyard party appear to pick up a dog and put a beer dispenser in its mouth.

Investigators say the video allegedly showing students at Hofstra University forcing a dog to do a "keg stand" is disturbing, cruel and unacceptable. (Source: News 12 Long Island/SPCA of Nassau County/CNN)

Investigators with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say the video allegedly showing students at New York’s Hofstra University is disturbing, cruel and unacceptable.

"That dog had no choice. It didn't say, ‘Hey, I want a beer, and I want it poured down my throat.’ So, it's wrong. On every level, it's wrong and just irrational thinking,” said Gary Rogers with Nassau County SPCA.

The owner of the 10-month-old King Charles cavalier can be seen in the video, according to investigators. He is a 21-year-old senior at the university and a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

A detective went to the fraternity house to check on the welfare of the dog, which was reportedly healthy and clean with food and water and in a good environment.

However, the dog’s owner signed it over Monday to the SPCA, and it is no longer living at the fraternity home.

Hofstra University suspended the fraternity chapter while the incident is under investigation. The fraternity’s spokesman says they’ve ordered all activities to “cease and desist” and hope to use the incident as a “teaching moment” for its members.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian for blood work and other exams. Once all the evidence is gathered, the SPCA and the district attorney will make a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed.

