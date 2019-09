Essex County is offering free weekend shuttles to and from Lake Placid and Whiteface Region Trails this fall.

Shuttles will take you to the Whiteface Landing Trailhead, Copperas Pond Trailhead, Whiteface Mountain Ski Lodge, and Bear Den Trailhead at Whiteface Mountain.

They'll run through October 6 and, Friday through Monday during Columbus Day Weekend.

For more details, check out the link.