Free HIV tests on Church St. for National Testing Day

You can get tested for HIV for free on Church Street Thursday afternoon.

Vermont CARES will be doing the tests from their mobile HIV prevention unit.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman will also be there to help encourage Vermonters to get tested on National HIV Testing Day.

The mobile unit will be parked in front of City Hall in Burlington until 3 p.m.

"I think a lot of people don't think about their HIV risk. They don't think they are at risk of HIV. They don't think... they don't want to get an HIV test because maybe it's scary but getting an HIV test is so simple, it doesn't need to be terrifying. It's relatively painless, it's just a finger stick," said Peter Jacobsen of Vermont CARES.

Vermont CARES also offers testing for hepatitis C and a needle exchange service.