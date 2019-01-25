Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont Saturday

It looks like the sun will be out just in time for Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont. It's Saturday, Jan. 26.

If you don't know how you can learn at the Free Ice Fishing Festival in North Hero. That's at Knight Point State Park in from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is open to all ages, including families with kids.

Experts with Vermont Fish and Wildlife along with instructors from Vermont's Let's Go Fishing Program will be there to help.

You can bring your own equipment or borrow some when you get there.

"It's kind of a try it before you buy it and if you are interested it gets you out there and have a chance to go fishing and if you like it you can always buy a license afterward," said Dylan Smith of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Any body of water is free to fish Saturday, not just at Knight Point.

Click here for more information.