Free fishing in New York this weekend

New York anglers who don't have a 2020 license can fish for free this weekend.

Feb. 15-16 are New York's first free fishing days in 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the program is meant to give people who might not fish a chance to try it for free. The hope is they'll get hooked on a new hobby and buy a New York State fishing license.

The state says freshwater fishing generates about $2.14 billion each year.

Anglers are reminded to follow bait regulations to prevent the spread of diseases and invasive species.