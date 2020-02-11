Free fishing in New York this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) New York anglers who don't have a 2020 license can fish for free this weekend.
Feb. 15-16 are New York's first free fishing days in 2020.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the program is meant to give people who might not fish a chance to try it for free. The hope is they'll get hooked on a new hobby and buy a New York State fishing license.
The state says freshwater fishing generates about $2.14 billion each year.
Anglers are reminded to follow bait regulations to prevent the spread of diseases and invasive species.