Free goats post goes viral

A goat farmer in Alburgh was overwhelmed when his Facebook post advertising free baby goats went viral! More than 33,000 shares later, the post has sparked a conversation about the industry.

Ken Deyo has worked as a dairy farmer in Alburgh with his wife for seven years.

"It's a 24 hour a day, seven days a week job," Deyo said.

The nature of the dairy industry is that female goats are prized for their milk. Only one male is required on the farm to create the next generation.

Out of the dozens of babies born this season, Deyo only needs to keep the females. He posted a picture on Facebook, saying he was giving them away for free.

Deyo has been bombarded with people as far away as Wales who want a kid. The kids all found homes within two days, but that hasn't stopped the flood of requests.

"I've had three people, just pull in the driveway from places, that have looked me up and looked where my area was, just to come over and see if I had any left," Deyo said.

The owner of an animal sanctuary in Morrisville, Claudia Stauber said the adoption frenzy isn't necessarily a good thing.

"They end up with people that think, 'Oh ya, I'll rescue some.' But then in the end, they don't actually know how to take care of them," Stauber said.

Stauber said even though all the kids got adopted this time around, there will be a next time. In her mind, farmers should switch over to growing crops.

"Drink almond milk and rice milk and soy milk. You know, hemp milk. There are so many alternatives now," Stauber said.

Ken said this is how he makes a living, and he doesn't just give his kids to anyone.

"It's a baby animal, and it's gotta be taken care of well. And it's gotta be taken care of right," Deyo said.