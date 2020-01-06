Free ice fishing day to coincide with festival on Lake Elmore

Vermont's free ice fishing day is coming up this month.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is hosting an Ice Fishing Festival to celebrate. It will be at Elmore State Park on Lake Elmore on Saturday, the 25th. Staff and instructors will be there to help with tying knots, baiting, and teaching people how to stay warm and safe on the ice.

There will also be a fish fry station for people to cook their catches. You can borrow equipment or bring your own. The event on the 25th runs from 11 to 3.

