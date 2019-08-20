Free sailboat rentals for experienced sailors

September is your chance to go sailing for free.

The Burlington Community Sailing Center is offering free rentals on the weekends throughout the whole month. But the center says only knowledgeable sailors will be allowed to use the rentals, and all participants will have to take a sailing test before they hit the water.

This is the first year the center is offering this program. It's trying to get more people out on Lake Champlain.

"There's this great saying in the world of forestry conservation that says if you wanna save a forest, build a trail. Well, we kinda think if you wanna save a lake, teach people to sail," said Owen Milne of the Lake Champlain Sailing Center.

If this new program is successful next month, the sailing center expects to do it again next year.