Free seminars for Vermont hunters

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will host several free hunting seminars catering to all types of hunters and experiences.

Successful Bow Hunting and Deer Processing seminars are both this week from 6-9 p.m. Bow Hunting takes place this Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 281 Old Bradley Road in St. Johnsbury. Deer Processing will be the following day at 1308 Loop Road in Northfield.

There are two more scheduled for the first two weeks of October, also from 6-9 p.m. Deer Tracking will be Oct. 3 at that same Northfield address, 1308 Loop Road. A second Deer Processing seminar will take place Oct. 9 at a new location, 190 Junction Road in Berlin.

Space is limited and the spots fill up quickly, so sign up as early as possible on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website. Click here for all the details. For more information, call the Hunter Education Program at 802-828-1193.