Free weekend parking in Burlington garages for holidays

The start of the holiday shopping season begins this weekend and city leaders in Burlington are trying to entice consumers to head to Church Street. They're offering free parking on the weekends in city-owned garages.

There are three garages in the city: one off of Cherry Street, another off College Street and the popular Marketplace garage. Officials say it's only a 3-5 minute walk to Church Street from all of the garages.

The promotion starts Nov. 23.

"Not everyone knows about these garages and they're very underutilized and really trying to get people to go there," said Alex Bunten of the Burlington Business Association.

The city is also offering free four-hour parking in the garages Monday through Friday. You'll need validation from a downtown retailer or restaurant for that promotion.