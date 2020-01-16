Fresh powder has skiers, riders hitting the slopes

The ski season started with a bang at Thanksgiving and then turned into a hot mess. But not anymore! Our Kelly O'Brien hit the slopes on Thursday and found snow lovers having a terrific time playing hooky.

Skiers and riders around the region are shredding the slopes after that fresh powder that fell. They tell me it's some of the best conditions they've seen all season.

"If someone did play hooky or take the day off school, shame on them!" said Pete Rolland of Queensbury.

A common thought on the slopes Thursday as skiers and riders strapped in.

"You snooze, you lose. You should be out here," said Jeffrey Slack of Massena.

"There was quite a few people that did not want to join us and I'm sending pictures and they are kicking themselves," said Paul Lawrence of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Snow lovers around the region taking full advantage of the fresh blanket of snow.

"Whiteface said six-plus inches and Mother Nature delivered," Rolland said.

The mountain is still making manmade snow because they know in the Northeast you can't always rely on Mother Nature to keep the trails open.

"She hasn't been there to provide like she used to be," said Aaron Kellett of Whiteface Mountain.

Mountain-goers spent the day on the hunt for what they say is the best kind of snow to ride on.

"It feels kind of like surfing," Slack said. "It's a lot different than the normal conditions because you don't really need your edges much. You are just kind of floating in the fresh snow."

"You feel like you're basically in another world," Rolland said.

Not too many powder days in the region so far, but that doesn't seem to stop the snow lovers from coming.

"All in all we're pretty happy with the season and we're looking like it's turning around for the better," Kellett said.

And if you missed it Thursday, their advice is to not miss Friday.

"If you are listening and you want to come up, come up tomorrow because when it gets groomed, it's going to be good to go," Lawrence advised.

"The timeliness of this storm is noteworthy because it's coming right before the MLK weekend, which is a big weekend. But it's also going to stop snowing at the end of today and tomorrow is going to be clear and tomorrow's the typical travel day, so you couldn't script it any better," said Adam White of Ski Vermont.