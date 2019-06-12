Fresh start for the College of St. Joseph?

The now-shuttered College of St. Joseph in Rutland is looking for a fresh start.

The college is exploring a new partnership with Vermont Innovation Commons, a Burlington-based company that dubs itself as a launching pad for entrepreneurs and innovators.

This summer, the two groups will take part in a feasibility study to develop a business plan for non-degree training programs and professional advancement that benefits local employers.

Vermont Works and the Heritage Family Credit Union is paying for part of the $300,000 study.

"Our board of trustees has been courageous and inspired and they have not voted to close the doors. In fact, they see these challenges as an opportunity to reimagine what CSJ can be, what education and economic development can be in a 21st-century economy while leveraging CSJ's resources and physical facilities to make that happen," said Jennifer Scott, the president of the College of St. Joseph.

A statement from Vermont Innovation Commons reads, in part, "CSJ has been an important part of Rutland's continuing redevelopment, and we're helping them think about new activities that can support job creation, workforce development, and that attract investment to the region."