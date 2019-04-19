Friction at the Statehouse as Scott pushes back against new spending

The clock is ticking toward the end of the legislative session in Montpelier and the inevitable divisions between the Democratic-led Legislature and Republican governor are beginning to emerge.

Our Neal Goswami spoke with state leaders about the tension over new spending.

"I have said all along that we will have our points of disagreement and they'll be coming soon, I would imagine," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says he proposed some new spending this year but lawmakers are looking at significantly more with a big chunk-- $80 million-- to pay for paid family leave.

"As I look through the litany of bills that are still floating around, all told, with paid family leave, we're talking about $125 million worth of additional spending," Scott said.

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says spending will clearly be a sticking point as lawmakers look to wrap up their work.

"It probably is in truth and fairness to the governor's point going to boil down to a question of how much the governor can tolerate and how much the Legislature needs," Ashe said.

But that's nothing new, says House Speaker Mitzi Johnson.

"The Legislature and the administration always have some disagreements about things, no matter who's in either branch," Johnson said.

A key unanswered question is how the state will pay for federally mandated clean water projects. The House is still reviewing its options but has considered various new taxes.

"It's $8 to $10 million and we can either cut some spending somewhere, we can raise some money somewhere, we can better match money somewhere to draw down more, so we still have options," Johnson said.

Scott says he's not interested in new taxes. His plan drew from the existing estate tax.

"I'm concerned about the $8 million that hasn't been assessed at this point," the governor said.

Meanwhile, Ashe is acknowledging that two high-priority bills for lawmakers-- paid family leave and boosting the minimum wage-- may not have enough support to overcome a veto every though Democrats and Progressives enjoy a supermajority in both chambers.

"I think the minimum wage and paid leave, at present, it's hard to see what the opportunity might be to reach an agreement with the governor. So right now I would say those stand out as friction points," Ashe said.

The Legislature is starting to see divisions between the representatives and senators, too.

"There are gonna be not just disputes between the Legislature and the administration, but the House and Senate will have their own conflicts," Ashe said.

The Senate wants a 24-hour waiting period for guns, but Speaker Johnson isn't sure she has the votes.

"We've taken a lot of testimony and really looking to see exactly where folks stand on that one," Johnson said.

Governor Scott says he'll remain optimistic that lawmakers will dial back spending in the coming weeks.

"We'll work our way through it but I'm a little concerned," he said.

And they all have about a month to figure it out.