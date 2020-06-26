Vermont primary early voting period officially starts Friday

Friday is the official start of the early voting period for Vermont's primary elections.

This is a 45-day period that allows any registered voter to request an early ballot.

The primary is on August 11.

The Secretary of State's office will be mailing all registered voters a postcard with instructions on how to request their ballot, which will include a tear-off, postage paid, pre-addressed return postcard that voters can use to request their ballot.

Vermonters can check their voter registration status online here.