You might not know it by looking outside, but Friday is the first day of summer. A cold, wet spring has delayed many outdoor projects.

The good news is there haven't been many days that we've needed the air conditioners.

We've had about 50 days with rain above a trace amount and we've hit 80 degrees six times this June, but none in Spring.

With that much rain, it has people asking when is summer getting here.

People we spoke to are getting worried this trend of rain and mild temperatures will continue throughout the summer.

We spoke with Robert Saffi, the owner of Ice cream Bob's by the waterfront in Burlington.

He said he's looking forward to better weather this summer.

This spring has been a slow start, but he's hopeful mother nature will cooperate and things will turn around.

"Change the weather that's all. Give us a little better weather this summer. Last summer believe it or not I prayed for rain, it never rained once. This summer I'm praying for sun," said Saffi.

Feeling less optimistic is Randolph resident Charlie Page.

He thinks all the rain this spring is an indicator for how the summer will be but he is still excited to start summer activities.

"Gardening, spending time with family and friends, having a few cocktails on the veranda and getting exercise," said Page.

People who would not go on camera agreed they are looking for sunshine and consistent warm weather.