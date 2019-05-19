Friend of Proctor victim spoke with her night before death

“There was no other way to word it, she was excellent, she was a loving, caring mother,” said Marie Rabtoy.

Marie Rabtoy says she was a friend of Melanie Rooney. Police say Rooney was killed early Saturday morning.

“You don't know how to handle the news when you hear it,” she said. Rabtoy says she was texting with Rooney the night before her death.

"How are you supposed to know that you may be the last person to talk to somebody," said Rabtoy.

Vermont State Police have arrested Anthony Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford in connection with the death of Melanie Rooney.

On Sunday, Police were still at the scene on Market Street in Proctor.

Investigators say Reynolds and Rooney got into an argument in Rutland City the night before her death. Hours later, they say Reynolds hit Rooney with his vehicle at the end of her driveway at 13 Market Street in Proctor, killing her.

“It was a slow speed,” said Captain Scott Dunlap, of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit.

Reynolds faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent operation of a vehicle, and accidents-duty to stop.

“They were boyfriend and girlfriend,” said Dunlap.

Police say Reynolds was arrested about three miles away from the scene at his residence on Stevens Road. He will be held without bail until his arraignment on Monday in Rutland.

The news of her friends death, is leaving Rabtoy with unanswered questions.

“Why, why would somebody do this,” she said.

