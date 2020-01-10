Friends and family to hold 2nd annual vigil for Austin Colson

Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of Austin Colson. The Upper Valley teen's body was eventually found in a barn off a rural road in Norwich and the case was ruled a homicide. But two years later, no arrests have been made and Colson's family continues to seek justice.

Austin Colson

DeAunna Claflin, Austin Colson's mom, says it's the simple things she misses most about her son. "Him coming over and seeing his sister. The smile on her face when she sees him, and just the happiness that he brought into the family," she said.

She has pictures of those moments hanging all over her walls -- a constant reminder of a life cut short. "I haven't even started the total grieving part yet and I don't think I am going to be able to until justice is served for my son," Claflin said.

The barn where Colson's body was located in May of 2018 has since been torn down. A caretaker of the property, Richard Whitcomb, is the only named suspect in the case, though he has not been charged with the homicide. However, Whitcomb was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge connected to Colson's disappearance.

"If it had to do with drugs, he still should not have been killed," Claflin said.

Outside her apartment, a poster is taped to the front door. Another constant reminder of a case that has yet to be solved. "I just want justice and I am going to keep fighting until I get it. I don't care how long it takes, I'm not going to let this rest until it is done and over with," Claflin said.

Friends and family of Colson will be gathering Saturday evening for the second year in a row at his mother's house for a public candlelight vigil.

