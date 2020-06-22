From shops to dining out, NYC reopening hits 'biggest piece'

New York City hits a key point Monday in trying to rebound from the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Photo courtesy MGN.

For the first time in three months, New Yorkers will be able to dine out, though only at outdoor tables.

Shoppers can once again browse in the city’s destination stores, shaggy heads can get haircuts and kids can climb playground monkey bars, instead of their apartment walls.

Office workers can return to their desks, though many won’t yet. Monday marks just the second of four reopening phases, but Mayor Bill de Blasio calls it “the single biggest piece of our economy.”