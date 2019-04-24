Frontier adding new direct flights to Denver

The Burlington International Airport says Frontier Airlines' direct-to-Orlando flights will pause next week for the summer, but they will be back. And in the meantime, they will be replaced with a new destination.

Starting next week, Denver will be the new direct-destination from Frontier at BTV.

The airport says the new airline that landed in Burlington over the winter really took off and almost every flight from Burlington to Orlando was full.

In the fall, Frontier plans to have year-round flights to both Orlando and Denver.

"The demand for this service was definitely here in the Burlington region and that's only created this excitement at the Frontier level to add more service," said Nic Longo of the Burlington airport.

Starting in June, United Airlines will also add a nonstop flight to Denver. Burlington airport officials hope this creates competitive pricing.