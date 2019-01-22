Frontier adds flights to Denver

There's a new destination for people flying out of Burlington International Airport.

Starting May 1, Frontier will offer direct flights to Denver three days a week.

It will cost $79 for a one-way to start.

The carrier also began offering direct Orlando service this winter.

Airport officials have said the expanded flight offerings, along with a new airport hotel set to break ground in the spring, are an effort to get back on track following a 22 percent decline in the years following the Great Recession.

You can find flights by clicking here.