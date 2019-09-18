Frost, freeze warnings issued for our region

The calendar says summer, but the temperature readings are going to dipping close to freezing across parts of northern New England.

The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings and frost advisories for all of Maine, northern and western New Hampshire, and parts of Vermont.

Forecasters say that Thursday overnight temperatures from the upper 20s to 30s will cause areas of frost.

The frosty temperatures mean plants sensitive to the cold may be killed unless they're covered.

Officials say summer-like weather returns later in the week, with continued sunny skies and temperatures approaching 80 across through most of the region.

