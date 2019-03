A man wanted in Vermont is back behind bars after running from police for more than a year.

Ryan Mohr

The U.S. Marshals Service says Ryan Mohr, 34, was found hiding in an attic in Pennsylvania Thursday.

Mohr walked out of a halfway house in Vermont in February 2018 and hadn't been seen since.

Mohr is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, including homicide, that spans four states.

He was arrested Thursday as a fugitive wanted for escape from furlough.