Jennifer Dadah, 34, had a warrant for her arrest out of New Hampshire when police found her during a traffic stop in Brookfield Saturday. Dadah was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice.

The Berlin woman is accused of possession with intent to sell cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Dadah is lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 dollar bail. She's scheduled to appear in court on Monday.