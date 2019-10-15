Funding available for community investments in Burlington

Some $3 million is now available to Burlington for community investments.

The money was announced at a kickoff event on Tuesday for Innovation Week in Burlington.

The money comes from the Burlington Telecom deal and was negotiated as a part of the transfer to help bring investment back into the community.

The money is split up into two separate funding programs focusing on helping grow entrepreneurship and job growth in the region. Some of the money is focused on helping women and people of color.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says it could lead to small business growth.

"These are new resources that were not flowing into the community previously and we think it's an exciting new opportunity for entrepreneurs - innovators - early-stage companies in the Burlington area," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Both funds will be application-based grants run by BTV-Ignite.