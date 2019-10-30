Funeral for two boys killed in North Hero fire to be held Thursday

The funeral for two boys killed in North Hero fire will be held Thursday.

According to the obituary of Theodore and Nathaniel Maltais, friends and family are being encouraged to dress up like their favorite super hero.

Theo is described as having a big imagination and Nathaniel is described as loving and determined.

Thursday would have been Nathaniel's first birthday.

Police say the two boys died after their home burned to the ground and their parents weren't able to get to them. The fire has been linked to the clothes dryer.