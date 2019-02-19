Funeral planned Friday for father, 4 children killed in fire

A funeral will be held Friday for a father and four children killed in an upstate New York house fire.

WWNY says there also will be a public visitation on Thursday in Watertown for Aaron Bodah and his daughters: 4-year-old Skylar; 6-year-old Erin; 8-year-old Alexa and 14-year-old Merissa.

The funeral and visitation will be at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.

A fifth daughter, 13-year-old Hailey, survived after escaping from the fire last week.

Community members attended a prayer vigil outside the house on Monday night.

Teacher Erin Weston called the sisters "the sweetest girls" and said they "loved each other so much."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)