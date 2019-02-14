WATCH LIVE: Funeral services held for former Rep. Dingell in Washington, DC

Some of those who knew and loved former Representative John Dingell will gather in Washington, D.C. for a funeral mass.

Former Rep. John Dingell, longest serving member of Congress, dies at 92 / Photo: United States Congress / (MGN)

Speakers at the funeral will include former President Bill Clinton, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, former House Speaker John Boehner, Democratic Rep. John Lewis, and Republican Rep. Fred Upton.

Dingell was the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives. He represented Michigan's 12th, 15th, and 16th districts between 1955-2015. He died on February 7, 2019 at the age of 92.