Funerals to be held for NH couple gunned down in their home

A funeral mass has been scheduled for a New Hampshire couple who was gunned down in their home.

Friday's funeral will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Alton, where the couple lived. Forty-eight-year old James Eckert was pronounced dead on March 15 after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Fifty-year-old Lizette Eckert was found inside the home with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed they both died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities charged an 11-year-old boy with two counts of second-degree murder. Officials did not provide the relationship between the boy and the Eckerts.

