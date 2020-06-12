Furloughs could be coming to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Thousands of workers who oversee the nation's legal immigration system could be off the job next month.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services relies mostly on application fees to finance day-to-day operations and we're told there's been a dramatic decrease in revenue during the pandemic.

The director says they could furlough "a portion" of their employees starting on July 20, unless Congress takes action and gives the department more than billion dollars in emergency funds.

It appears that furlough would last 30 days.

USCIS was created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and administers and grants work permits, green cards, asylum requests and other immigration benefits for non-citizens.