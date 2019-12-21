Furnace fire destroys garage in Moretown

Fire investigators say a fire that started in the furnace room of a garage destroyed the building, and three cars inside.

It happened on Moretown Mountain Road early Saturday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was heavily involved, and first responders were able to keep the fire contained to the garage.

An investigtion found that the oil-fired furnace heat exchanger had failed, allowing the fire from the oil burner to burn through the back of the furnace and light the back wall on fire.

There were no injures, and officials are calling the fire accidental.

Officials say it is important that all heating appliance be installed, cleaned, and maintained by a heating technician who is trained and certified in the type of appliance being installed or serviced. The Division of Fire Safety recommends that all heating appliance be cleaned, serviced and inspected annually.

