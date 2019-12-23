Fuzzy not fierce state hawks sent to children's hospital

New Hampshire's official state raptor isn't known to be particularly cuddly, but plush versions of the red-tailed hawk are comforting patients at the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

WMUR-TV reports that recent graduates of the Lincoln Akerman School in Hampton Falls who lobbied the Legislature to designate the red-tailed hawk as the state raptor have teamed up with Douglas Co., a Keene-based toy manufacturer, to distribute plush birds.

Hospital officials say stuffed animals are an important part of the care delivered at the facility, and students hope the toys also will raise awareness of the state's new symbol.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)