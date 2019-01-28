Green Mountain College officials meet with faculty, alumni over closure

Green Mountain College President Bob Allen has met with more than 30 faculty and alumni to discuss the college's decision to close its doors after the conclusion of the spring semester.

Allen defended the decision to close and told attendees at the Friday meeting that merger talks were ongoing with other institutions until weeks before the closure announcement. The Rutland Herald reports Allen said he was tasked with compiling a budget for the college going forward, but could not produce one that would satisfy the Board of Trustees.

According to Allen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will take over the college by June 30.

Allen says Prescott College in Arizona has offered to take in students, and other Vermont universities have pledged the same.

