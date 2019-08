Green Mountain Power customers in the southeast part of the state will be without power for an hour Wednesday morning.

That's because GMP crews will be doing an emergency outage starting at 9:30 a.m. and going until 10:30 a.m.

They say it will affect parts of Putney and Westminster including Taylor Rd., Fort Hill Rd., King Rd., Meadows Rd., parts of River Rd. South, Bellows Falls Rd. from Fort Hill to Piggery Rd.