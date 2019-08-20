GMP invites public to test drive electric cars

Green Mountain Power is inviting you to test drive electric cars.

GMP is expanding outreach and education about electric vehicles.

Last week, dozens of customers joined GMP and local dealers at a Test Drive Event in Colchester.

Despite winter challenges, experts say you can save some money by driving electric. Drive Electric Vermont estimates charging up is like paying $1.50 per gallon of gas.

More Test Drive Events will be at GMP offices in Rutland and Montpelier these next two Wednesdays. Both are from 3:30-6:30 p.m. You can ask questions, go for a test drive and check out a variety of cars from local dealers.

Click here for more information about the rebates.